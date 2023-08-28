Shubham, Ajith Ram shine on Day 1

CHENNAI: Shubham Sharma’s unbeaten 141put Madhya Pradesh ina position of strength against Haryana on the first day of the thirdround of the Buchi Babu tournament on Sunday.

Opting to bat first, Madhya Pradesh scored 301 for three with Sharma batting on 141 (261b, 17x4, 2x6). He received good support from Aniket Verma who scored 94 (116b, 7x4, 6x6) as the duo added 157 runs for the third wicket in 38.2 overs. Sharma also put on 110 runs for the second wicket with Arham Aqueel who scored 49.

In another match, left-arm spinner S Ajith Ram’s magical spell of seven for 96 helped TNCA President’s XI restrict Chhattisgarh to 270. Shashank Singh top-scored for Chhattisgarh with 56 (80b, 7x4, 1x6). At stumps, TNCA President’s XI was four for no loss.

Chhattisgarh 270 in 85.3 overs (Shashank Singh 56, S Ajith Ram 7/96) vs TNCA President’s XI four for no loss in two overs; Madhya Pradesh 301/3 in 90 overs (Arham Aqueel 49, Shubham Sharma 141 batting, Aniket Verma 94) vs Haryana; J & K 241/6 in 90 overs (Qamran Iqbal 58, Abdul Samad 40) vs Mumbai; CAB XI 193 in 57.2 overs (Shashank Singh 68, Deepak Kumar Mahato 47, Jhathavedh Subramanyan 3/12) vs TNCA XI 108/2 in 32 overs