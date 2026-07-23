Shreyas 'wants to be on the winning side' to kick off Zimbabwe challenge

Zimbabwe will face the Men in Blue in three T20Is starting Thursday at Harare Sports Club. The hosts recently suffered a 2-1 series defeat against Bangladesh, while the visitors come into the match after losing six consecutive matches in the format – both T20Is in their series against Ireland and being whitewashed 4-0 in a five-match series against England. Hungry to register his first series win as Indian captain, Iyer sees the Zimbabwe T20Is as a great opportunity.

“Looking forward to playing an exciting game over here. We definitely want to be on the winning side. Let’s get used to the practice sessions, the weather, and the conditions as quickly as possible and see to it that we get the best results. I’m excited to be here. It’s a great opportunity. I see it as an amazing opportunity. Can’t be thinking beyond, but I want to stay in the present and embrace each and every moment as much as possible,” Iyer said in a video shared by BCCI on Thursday ahead of the series opener.