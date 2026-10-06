Shreyas tactically sharp, meticulous in planning, has all qualities to succeed as captain: Laxman

Iyer led India to the men's cricket gold medal in Japan, and Laxman was particularly impressed by the way the middle-order batter approached the leadership role, saying he was already showing the qualities needed to stay ahead of the opposition in the fast-paced T20 format.

India edged out Pakistan by 19 runs in a high-scoring final to defend their title.

"It's just the start of his captaincy career, but I'm sure that he'll achieve a lot of success. He's a player's captain. He makes everyone very, very comfortable and leads by example," Laxman told BCCI in an interview.

"Whether with the bat or on the field, even before the team meetings, he sits down with the plans and the strengths and the weaknesses of the opposition. And he's very thorough in the way he prepares. Puts a lot of emphasis on fitness. I'm sure that he'll have a very successful tenure as captain."

A classy batsman in his playing days, Laxman also highlighted Iyer's tactical acumen and his understanding of the players at his disposal, qualities that he believes helps him get the best out of the team.