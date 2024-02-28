Shreyas Iyer declared fit to join Mumbai squad

CHENNAI: Middle-order batter Shreyas Iyer was on Tuesday named in Mumbai’s 16-member squad for the Ranji Trophy semifinal against Tamil Nadu starting on March 2.

Lacking big runs and struggling with a back-related issue again, the 29-year-old Iyer was not named in India’s squad for the last three Tests against England. Iyer, subsequently, also missed Mumbai’s quarter-final match along with all-rounder Shivam Dube.

The timing of Iyer pulling out of the key Ranji clash coincided with BCCI secretary Jay Shah announcing that a directive will be issued to players to compulsorily play domestic matches.

While Dube is on the mend having suffered a side strain issue, Iyer has recovered completely and will be available for the semi-final.