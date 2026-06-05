Shreyas Iyer all set to be named India's new T20I captain for UK tour

The tour of UK will feature a couple of T20 Internationals against Ireland on June 26 and 28 in Belfast followed by a trip to England for five T20Is and three ODIS beginning July 1.

The Asian Games will take place in September-October in Aichi-Nagoya and the squad is being announced early to meet the deadlines set by the event organisers.

It is expected that young Mumbai Indians batter Tilak Varma will be the new vice-captain, while 15-year-old batting sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi will earn his maiden senior team call-up.

As PTI had reported on Wednesday, Suyakumar is not only being sacked as India captain despite winning the T20 World Cup earlier this year, he is also being dropped from the squad for his poor form over the last 18 months during which he is suspected to have played with a wrist injury.