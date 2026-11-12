Shreyas in focus on ODI captaincy debut as modified India look to seal series

Leading 2-0 in the five-match series, India would back themselves to seal the series while New Zealand can only save the rubber by winning the remaining fixtures here, following the abandonment of the third ODI.

Iyer, whose issues against the short ball have resurfaced in the series, will captain India for the final two ODIs with Shubman Gill leaving the squad to focus on the preparation for the Test series beginning on November 19.

K L Rahul and Anshul Kamboj have also left the team to fine tune their red ball game.

The forced changes are a welcome opportunity for the likes of Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ishan Kishan and senior pacer Mohammed Siraj, who could really do with some time in the middle ahead of the Tests.

With Gill unavailable, it would be interesting to see who opens alongside Rohit Sharma. The options on that front are Ishan Kishan and Gaikwad, who has batted in the middle order in his last five ODI innings.