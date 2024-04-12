Begin typing your search...

Shrenik, Shailender star in Seshadhri MCC’s win

In reply, Thiruvallur CC was bowled out for 237 with left-arm spinner G Shailender taking five wickets for 51 runs.

12 April 2024
S Shrenik; G Shailender

CHENNAI: Seshadhri MCC earned a 33-run win over Thiruvallur CC in the first division of the TNCA-Thiruvallur DCA League Championship. Seshadhri’s S Shrenik scored an unbeaten 104 (101b, 9x4) to help his team score 270 for five. In reply, Thiruvallur CC was bowled out for 237 with left-arm spinner G Shailender taking five wickets for 51 runs. Shailender also came up with a meaningful knock of 45 not out.

BRIEF SCORES: I Division: Seshadhri MCC 270/5 in 45 overs (K Vignesh 32, M Dinesh Veda Guru 29, S Shrenik 104*, A Sumanth 26, G Shailender 45*) bt Thiruvallur CC 237 in 42.5 overs (S Naveen 60, R Paul Johnson 32, S Yogesh 58, P Dinesh Kumar 25, G Shailender 5/51)

SportsSeshadhri MCCThiruvallur CCTNCA-Thiruvallur DCA League ChampionshipShailenderleft-arm spinner G Shailender
DTNEXT Bureau

