Begin typing your search...

Shree Swagatha bowls Tamil Nadu to big victory

TN’s right-arm medium pacer B Shree Swagatha took five wickets for four runs as Sikkim was dismissed for just 28

ByDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|25 Nov 2023 11:30 PM GMT
Shree Swagatha bowls Tamil Nadu to big victory
X

Representative Image

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu eased to a eight-wicket win over Sikkim in the fifth round of the Group D of the BCCI women’s U-15 35 overs one-day tournament at Lahli, Haryana on Saturday. TN’s right-arm medium pacer B Shree Swagatha took five wickets for four runs as Sikkim was dismissed for just 28. TN’s off-spinner K Hashini was also impressive taking three wickets for three runs. In reply, Tamil Nadu lost two wickets before reaching the target in 3.4 overs.

B Shree Swagatha

BRIEF SCORES: Sikkim 28 in 19.4 overs (B Shree Swagatha 5/4, K Hashini 3/3) lost to Tamil Nadu 29/2 in 3.4 overs

Tamil NaduSikkimB Shree SwagathaSports
DTNEXT Bureau

    Next Story
    Related Articles
    Most Read

    © Copyright | Powered by Hocalwire

    X