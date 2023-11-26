Shree Swagatha bowls Tamil Nadu to big victory

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu eased to a eight-wicket win over Sikkim in the fifth round of the Group D of the BCCI women’s U-15 35 overs one-day tournament at Lahli, Haryana on Saturday. TN’s right-arm medium pacer B Shree Swagatha took five wickets for four runs as Sikkim was dismissed for just 28. TN’s off-spinner K Hashini was also impressive taking three wickets for three runs. In reply, Tamil Nadu lost two wickets before reaching the target in 3.4 overs.

BRIEF SCORES: Sikkim 28 in 19.4 overs (B Shree Swagatha 5/4, K Hashini 3/3) lost to Tamil Nadu 29/2 in 3.4 overs