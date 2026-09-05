Shot putter Toor targets 22m throw, wants to raise bar like Neeraj did in javelin

"Like Neeraj has thrown 90m, so 80m-82m is considered nothing. Rohit has thrown 87.68m, Sachin has thrown 86m-plus and Yashvir did a personal best at CWG. If we see, India has some of the most javelin throwers in the world who have thrown above 85m," Toor said.

However, Toor feels injuries have repeatedly prevented him from performing to his full potential.

"Injuries have always been there with me. A lot of people say he doesn't perform outside (India). But when the person is not fit, how will he perform? From the very first day, injuries have been there with me," he said.

In fact, Toor competed at the recent Commonwealth Games in Glasgow with a Grade 1 calf muscle tear sustained just 12 days before the event.

"12 days before the CWG, I sustained a Grade 1 tear in the calf. Because of that I was not able to perform well.