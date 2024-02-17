Shocking transfers in the history of sports

NEW DELHI: In every sport, some competitions take place on regular intervals between different teams, and players are transferred from one team to another.

Some of the most shocking transfers in recent times were Lewis Hamilton (from Mercedes to Ferrari) in Formula 1 and other is Hardik Pandya (from Gujarat Titans to Mumbai Indians) in the Indian Premier League.

Let’s have a look at the top five transfers in the history of the sport.

Cristiano Ronaldo The Portugal International Cristiano Ronaldo was transferred to Manchester United from Juventus where he featured in only 54 games where he scored 27 goals for the Red Devils. He is currently leading the Al Nassr team in the Saudi Pro League.







Hardik Pandya Star India all-rounder Hardik Pandya is set to play for Mumbai Indians in the 2024 edition of the Indian Premier League after being traded from Gujarat Titans. In the last two seasons, he led GT to the finals of the competition, where on the first try the team went on to lift the title in 2021.







Luis Figo Legendary footballer Luis Figo transferred from Barcelona to Real Madrid back in the year 2000. The striker was with the team for five years where he scored 164 goals for the Los Blancos.







Lewis Hamilton Seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton will make a sensational switch to Ferrari for the 2025 Formula One season on a multi-year contract. He is considered the most successful driver in F1 history, with seven world championships, 103 race victories, 104 pole positions, 197 podium finishes, and over 4,600 points.

























