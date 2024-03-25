Shoaib, Radhakrishnan claim honours

CHENNAI: Shoaib Md. Khan’s sensational spell of six for 36 helped Nelson SC bowl out AGORC for 110 on the first day of the seventh round of the TNCA First Division league here on Sunday.

At stumps, Nelson was 160 for one with opener S Karthik batting on 69 (104b, 9x4), while Robin Bist was unbeaten on 66 (101b, 6x4, 3x6). The duo added an unbroken 126 runs in 30.3 overs for the second wicket and helped their team secure a lead of 50 runs. Earlier, Shoaib received good support from left-arm spinner Sachin Rathi who took four for 52. This was Shoaib’s second fifer of the season.

Elsewhere, S Radhakrishnan and Ankeet Bawane struck centuries to help Alwarpet reach 379 for seven against Young Stars. Radhakrishnan scored 106 (162b, 16x4), his third century of the season, while Bawane scored 136 (214b, 21x4, 2x6) as the pair added 163 runs for the third wicket.

BRIEF SCORES: AGORC 110 in 51.1 overs (Shoaib Mohd. Khan 6/36, Sachin Rathi 4/52) vs Nelson 160/1 in 36 overs (S Karthik 69 batting, Robin Bist 66 batting); Alwarpet 379/7 in 88 overs (S Radhakrishnan 106, Ankeet Bawane 136, S Rithik Easwaran 51, T Ajith Kumar 3/62, S Mohan Prasath 3/104) vs Young Stars; Grand Slam 91 in 33.1 overs (Monish Satish 5/20, S Ajith Ram 3/22) & 4/2 in 5.2 overs vs Globe Trotters 219 in 50.3 overs (RS Mokit Hariharan 83, P Vignesh 4/49, Rahil Shah 4/73); Sea Hawks 218/5 in 90 overs (S Abishiek 75 batting, P Shijit Chandran 46, R Sanjay Yadav 4/83) vs MRC ‘A’; UFCC (T Nagar) 118 in 44.2 overs (Kedhar Devdhar 43, L Vignesh 3/54, Harsh Dubey 3/17) vs Vijay 143/3 in 35 overs (Pradosh Ranjan Paul 66, KB Arun Karthick 58 batting); India Pistons 224 in 72.3 overs (Rajat Paliwal 73, Aditya Venkatesh 45, R Sonu Yadav 4/63) vs Jolly Rovers 57 for no loss in 10 overs