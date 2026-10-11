Shivansh Bejoy, Gyan top in MRF F1600

CHENNAI: On a day of twist and turns, Delhi’s Shivansh Bejoy and Chennai’s Gyan S shared the honours in the MRF Formula 1600 class, with one win each as the third round of the MRF Indian National Racing Challenge 4W – 2026 concluded at the Madras International Circuit, here on Sunday (October 11).
Mumbai’s Krishay Gutte and Ishaan Madesh from Bengaluru won a race apiece in the premier MRF Formula 2000 class. Saishiva, who had won five races in a row, continues to lead the table, well clear of the pack.
Meanwhile, Viswas Vijayaraj, the 27-year-old businessman from Nellore, displayed a lot of grit and maturity to complete his third consecutive triple crown in the Formula LGB 1300 (Open) class for a total of nine race wins in a row this season for DTS Racing. “It feels great to win nine races in a row and remain unbeaten after three rounds. Now that we have a three-month break before the next round in January, I will work on my fitness,” Viswas said.
Thrissur’s Diljith TS (DTS Racing) expectedly completed a double in the Super Stock class as did Aakash Vivek from Chennai in the MRF Saloons category. Alisha Abdulla, also from Chennai, and returning to racing after a five-year break, won Race-2 to deny Aakash a clean sweep. The MRF Indian Racing Challenge 4W will take a three-month break and will resume in January 2027.
MRF Formula 2000 (Race-2): 1. Krishay Gutte (Mumbai) (16 mins, 05.519 secs); 2. Ishaan Madesh (Bengaluru) (16:08.403); 3. Saishiva Sankaran (Pune) (16:10.092). Race-3 (8 laps): 1. Ishaan Madesh (Bengaluru) (12:48.891); 2. Saishiva Sankaran (Pune) (12,52.037); 3. Krishay Gutte (Mumbai) (12:58.348).
MRF Formula 1600 (Race-2): 1. Shivansh Bejoy (New Delhi) (17:29.757); 2. Evan Shrawan (Mumbai) (17:50.229); 3. Gyan S (Chennai) (17:50.374). Race-3 (8 laps): 1. Gyan S (Chennai) (14:09.009);2. Bhuvan Bonu (Visakhapatnam) (14:13.738); 3. Shivansh Bejoy (New Delhi) (14:14.674).
Junior (Race-2): 1. Augustine Boby (Greater Noida, DTS Racing) (19:07.657); 2. Kaveen Rajapaksa (Colombo, Momentum Motorsports) (19:09.751); 3. Neythan McPherson (Pune, Delta Speeds) (19:21.053). Race-3 (8 laps): 1. Augustine Boby (Greater Noida, DTS Racing) (16:10.519); 2. Shatveer Shetty (Bengaluru, Meco Racing) (16:11.894); 3. Kaveen Rajapaksa (Colombo, Momentum Motorsports) (16:18.355).
Super Stock (Race-2): 1. Diljith TS (Thrissur) (20:53.561); 2. Lal Kattikulam Bharathan (Thrissur) (20:54.722); 3. Deepa S John (Thiruvananthapuram) (20:57.362).
MRF Saloons (Race-2): 1. Alisha Abdulla (Chennai) (21:36.180); 2. Aakash Vivek (Chennai) (21:36.592); 3. Hemachandran R (Puducherry) (21:40.599). Race-3 (8 laps): 1. Aakash Vivek (Chennai) (17:07.238); 2. Qian Jun Kek (Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia) (17:21.821); 3. Alisha Abdulla (Chennai) (17:22.071)