Shivansh Bejoy, Gyan top in MRF F1600

Mumbai’s Krishay Gutte and Ishaan Madesh from Bengaluru won a race apiece in the premier MRF Formula 2000 class. Saishiva, who had won five races in a row, continues to lead the table, well clear of the pack.

Meanwhile, Viswas Vijayaraj, the 27-year-old businessman from Nellore, displayed a lot of grit and maturity to complete his third consecutive triple crown in the Formula LGB 1300 (Open) class for a total of nine race wins in a row this season for DTS Racing. “It feels great to win nine races in a row and remain unbeaten after three rounds. Now that we have a three-month break before the next round in January, I will work on my fitness,” Viswas said.