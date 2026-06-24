Shivam’s double ton puts Nelson in good position

Brief Scores:



Grand Slam 279 in 90.3 overs (Abhinav 127; Warrier 5/55) vs Jolly Rovers 138/3 in 43 overs (Bardia 49)



Vijay CC 350 in 100 overs (Aparajith 122; Trilok Nag 4/81) vs Sea Hawks 202/9 in 78 overs (Vishal 48; Govinth 2/34)

Nelson SC 484/9 decl. in 142 overs (Shivam Singh 219, Sandhu 92) vs Young Stars CC 95/0 in 35 overs (Mithul Raj 59 no)

Swaraj CC 378 in 132.3 overs (Ashwanth Vathapa 104) vs Pristine CC 129/4 in 45 overs (Siddharth Mahadevan 50)

Singam Puli 392 in 132.3 overs (Aashiq 91, Mukilesh 76) vs SKM CC 116/2 (Hari Nishaanth 65)

MRC ‘A’ 438 in 120.2 overs (Vijay Shankar 96, Chaturved 79) vs Globe Trotters 136/2 in 31 overs (Santhosh Kumar 96 no)