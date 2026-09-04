Shivam Dube brings up special 50 for Super Kings Academy

CHENNAI: Chennai Super Kings and Indian all-rounder Shivam Dube launched Super Kings Academy’s 50th center at the Vaishnav Sports Academy in Arumbakkam, Chennai on Friday (September 4).
Dube cut the ribbon in the presence of VSA’s sports development head, Anand Balakrishnan, MOP Vaishav College’s Principal Archana Prasad, SKA’s Zonal head coach Palani Amarnath, and head coach of SKA, Sai Rupesh.
“I have always loved coming to Chennai, and I congratulate the Super Kings Academy for completing 50 centers across the globe,” Dube said at the event.
“I hope and wish that with these wonderful facilities many of you guys go on to become players like MS Dhoni, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Sanju Samson and some of you become like myself as well. All the best once again.”
Boys and girls aged 6-23 can contact 7708911309 to join Vaishnav Sports Academy and visit www.superkingsacademy.com for more details.