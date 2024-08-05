Shivabalan, Gopinath hog limelight

CHENNAI: S Gopinath’s six for 17 helped Siga HSS beat Surya Polytechnic by 25 runs in the third division of the TNCA Villupuram DCA League Championship.

After getting bowled out for 60, Siga HSS dismissed Surya Polytechnic for 35 with Gopinath receiving good support from R Pragadeeswar who took four for 14.

Elsewhere, I Shivabalan’s scintillating spell of seven for 13 bowled Master Blaster CC to a 80-run win over Mailam Engineering College. Set to chase 190, Mailam was skittled out for 109.

Brief scores: II Division: Dream Boys CC 197/5 in 25 overs (R Thavasi 48, R Kalidas 73) bt Surya GOI 116 in 23.3 overs (S Vignesh 40, D Pavadaisamy 3/22); LMCC 226/3 in 25 overs (A Dinesh Nilavan 78, S Jayakuppuraj 58, M Murali 35) bt SGCC 164/9 in 25 overs (G Jayaprakash 34, M Adhithyan 3/14)

III Division: Siga HSS 60 in 14.3 overs (T Angalan 4/11, R Thillairajan 3/21) bt Surya Polytechnic 35 in 7.5 overs (R Pragadeeswar 4/14, S Gopinath 6/17); Master Blaster CC 189/6 in 25 overs (I Shivabalan 51, D Vetrivel 54, B Madhan Raj 33, T Vishnu 3/34) bt Mailam Engg College 109 in 21 overs (E Rajesh 58, I Shivabalan 7/13)