Shikhar, Nakul score hundreds for Jharkhand U-19

CHENNAI: Jharkhand U-19 came up with a better batting performance in its second innings, scoring 281 for four against Tamil Nadu U-19 on the third day of the Warm-up game here on Tuesday.

Earlier, the host declared on its overnight score of 426 for nine after acquiring a first innings lead of 312 runs. Jharkhand skipper Shikhar Mohan scored 113 (192b, 15x4, 1x6), and along with opener Nakul Yadav who was unbeaten on 112 (267b, 16x4), added 203 runs for the first wicket in 62.4 overs. TN’s RK Jayant took two wickets for 33 runs. In the U-23 match, Jharkhand was bowled out for 218 in its second innings and setting Tamil Nadu a target of 101. Pratik Bhagat scored 67 while Himanshu Dwivedi contributed 56. TN’s off-spinner Manav Parakh took four for 55 while medium pacer CV Achyuth picked up three for 66.

Jharkhand (U-19) 114 in 40 overs & 281/4 in 90 overs (Nakul Yadav 112 batting, Shikhar Mohan 113) vs Tamil Nadu (U-19) 426/9 decl in 129 overs

Jharkhand (U-23) 176 in 56.2 overs & 218 in 81 overs (Pratik Bhagat 67, Himanshu Dwivedi 56, Manav Parakh 4/55, CV Achyuth 3/66) vs Tamil Nadu (U-23) 294 in 99.3 overs