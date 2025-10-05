Shikhar Dhawan joins WhiteRock Warriors in power-packed addition to star studded Canada Super 60 League

NEW DELHI: The Canada Super 60 League continues to raise the bar as one of the most dynamic formats in world cricket, proudly announcing the signing of Shikhar Dhawan by the WhiteRock Warriors.

Dhawan, one of India's most iconic openers with over 10,000 international runs, joins the tournament hot on the heels of Suresh Raina's addition, further solidifying Canada Super 60's reputation as a star-studded T10 spectacle, as per a release from Canada Super 60 League.

Fronted by cricketing legend Yuvraj Singh as Brand Ambassador, Canada Super 60 is on a mission to globalise the sport through its unique 60-ball format, combining innovation with world-class talent to capture fans' imagination across borders. Expressing his excitement, Shikhar Dhawan said, "I'm absolutely delighted to be part of the Canada Super 60 League and represent the WhiteRock Warriors. It's thrilling to see cricket expanding its horizons, and Canada Super 60 offers a unique format with immense potential.

I look forward to delivering entertaining performances and being part of this exciting journey." Bringing leadership, flair, and unmatched experience, Dhawan will be a marquee figure both on and off the field.

Commenting on the landmark signing, Abhishek Shah, the CEO of the league, stated, as per the release, "Having a player of Shikhar Dhawan's calibre join the Canada Super 60 is a landmark moment.

His presence, alongside other stalwarts like Suresh Raina and under the ambassadorial leadership of Yuvraj Singh, cements the league's commitment to top-tier talent and world-class cricketing entertainment." The Canada Super 60 League has quickly emerged as one of cricket's most anticipated formats, blending global stars, innovative gameplay, and a vision to redefine fan engagement in the modern era.