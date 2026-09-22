'Shifu' Shafali Verma masters art of mixing consistency and aggression

Her cameos no longer warranted a place, and it required a bit of reworking and domestic grind. A few weeks later, returning to the same squad where she was dropped, Shafali’s all-round display led India to a famous World Cup win against South Africa.

Less than a year later, she’s at the peak of her powers, living up to all the hype and promises. The 22-year-old is the most improved player in the Indian setup, with the bat and ball.