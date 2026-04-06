Shelton and Andrade win first doubles title in Houston

Shelton and Andrade captured the US Clay doubles with a comeback win over top-seeded Brazilians Orlando Luz and Rafael Matos. After dropping the opening set, the former Florida Gators rallied for a 4-6, 6-3, 10-6 victory in the deciding match tiebreaker.

Shelton, currently No. 9 in the ATP Rankings, lost to Thiago Agustin Tirante in the singles quarter-final, but continued battling in doubles to claim his first ATP Tour doubles trophy. With the triumph, the 23-year-old became the first American doubles champion in Houston since Bob Bryan and Mike Bryan in 2016. Shelton also won the singles title in 2024.