Sheetal in final, Sarita in bronze play-off as India eye multiple medals

In an all-Indian semifinal, the armless archer from Jammu defeated Sarita 145-143 to book her place in the gold medal clash, where she will face Aizada Seidan of Kazakhstan.

Sarita will also have another opportunity to add to India's medal tally when she will take on Wang Huiting of China in the bronze medal match.

The women's compound event thus gave India one confirmed medal and another still in the hunt, with world number one Sheetal eyeing the top podium finish.

In the compound men's section, reigning world champion and world number one Toman Kumar lost to top seed Ken Swagumilang of Indonesia 146-144 in the semifinal and will fight for the bronze medal against Abbas Kahdim of Iraq.

Earlier, Swagumilang ended the campaign of another Indian, Gurwinder Singh, in the quarterfinals, with the Indian losing 141-143.

India's campaign ended in the W1 men's section after fifth seed Adil Mohamed Nazir Ansari and ninth seed Nurudin lost their respective quarterfinal matches.