Sheetal Devi equals world record; India top women's compound team qualification at Asian Para Games

The 19-year-old Indian archer from Jammu and Kashmir delivered a near-flawless display of precision and consistency, registering 57 perfect 10s from her 72 arrows, including 32 Xs -- shots landing in the innermost scoring zone of the target.

The Paris Paralympics bronze medallist thus surpassed the previous Asian record of 698 points by six points, setting a new benchmark in the continental competition.

The world record of 704 points was set by Turkiye’s Oznur Girdi at the 2024 Paris Paralympic Games.

The reigning Asian Games champion also bettered her own Asian Para Games record of 680 points, set at Hangzhou in 2023 when she had gone on to win two gold (individual and mixed team) and one silver (doubles).

She had previously raised the Asian record to 698 in March this year before improving it further with her outstanding qualification-round showing in Nagoya.