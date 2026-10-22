Sheetal bags second successive Asian Para Games gold in women's compound

Returning to the range at Okazaki Chuo Sogo Park Multipurpose Square less than a couple of hours after winning the compound mixed team gold with Toman Kumar, the 19-year-old world champion defeated Alim 142-139 in a repeat of the Hangzhou 2023 final to claim her second gold and third medal of the ongoing Games.

Alim, who had lost the previous edition's final by two points, raced to a four-point lead after the opening two ends of six arrows each.

But the Indian sensation from Jammu and Kashmir produced an incredible turnaround, reeling off six 10s, including three Xs -- arrows landing closest to the centre of the target -- across the next two ends to snatch a two-point lead going into the final end of three arrows.