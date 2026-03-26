Shaw putting more effort than attempted for India comeback

Shaw, who last represented India during the Sri Lanka tour in July 2021, has since endured a turbulent phase marked by injuries, form issues and off-field setbacks. He even went unsold in the IPL 2025 auction, before working his way back through domestic cricket. The Mumbai batter had burst onto the international scene with a century on Test debut against the West Indies in 2018, becoming one of the youngest Indians to achieve the feat before his career took a downturn.

"I think that's why I'm playing. There's no doubt that I have to come back to the Indian team. That's why I'm working very hard. The amount of hard work I used to put in, I put in three times more today", Shaw responded to a PTI query here. "Actually, I don't like to talk about it, but I feel that I'm giving not 100%, but 200% to come back to the Indian team, to win this trophy or to give 100% on a match day or on a practice day as well. "Whatever ups and downs happened in the last few years, I took it all with a lot of respect and a smile. And obviously, it stays in my mind when I'll be back. But there's only one way to do it work hard and give your 100%. If you've made some mistakes, learn from them."