Shastri distributes cricket kits to city youngsters

CHENNAI: Shreyas Iyer was a 16-year-old youngster sitting in the North stand of the Wankhede when he bore witness to the iconic moment when MS Dhoni hit a massive six, that clinched India its second World Cup in 2011. As the Indian players flooded the field in celebration, a young Shreyas turned to his friends and said, “Someday, I'll be among them, and I'll win the World Cup for India.”

A World Cup final is the realm where dreams take flight—when countless youngsters and cricket enthusiasts from every corner of the nation turn their attention towards Rohit Sharma leading Team India onto the field on a momentous Sunday. It’d be a spectacle that transcends the ordinary, an awe-inspiring panorama that'd surely kindle the passion for the sport and plant seeds of aspiration for aspiring cricketers. Young school kids practicing cricket in the city were invited for an unforgettable Friday. Ravi Shastri, a former Indian team captain and a 1983 World Cup winner, personally gave away cricket kits to the youngsters in an event organized by ICC and its primary logistics partner. The objective was to extend the reach of cricket beyond conventional boundaries.

Initiated with the noble purpose of fostering the game among youngsters, ICC and DP Logistics embarked on a mission to equip aspiring cricketers with proper cricketing gear. The event drive commenced in Mumbai, continued through Ahmedabad, and stopped in Chennai, leaving a trail of happy young faces in its wake.

“Enjoy the new kit you've got. Remember, there's no shortcut to success. Accept failures as they are part of the journey. Learn from them because not knowing how to fail means not knowing how to learn. Stay determined, strive hard, and eventually you’ll be successful,” said Ravi Shastri addressing the youngsters at the event.

As discussions veered towards Team India's World Cup final, Ravi Shastri expressed unwavering confidence in India’s triumph in the approaching final on Sunday. He attributed this confidence to the home advantage and lauded the current Indian side as one of the finest in recent memory.

“Shami’s been excellent,” said Shastri speaking about Mohammed Shami’s recent performance. “When I see him run up to bowl with relentless pace and confidence, good luck to batters,” he added.

“In a pitch like Mumbai, he got the ball to swing and was getting the outside edges. His seam presentation and what he has done perfectly this World Cup is, consistently hit the right lengths,” he concluded