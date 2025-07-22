Shastri backs Washington as India's next long-term all-rounder

MANCHESTER: Former head coach Ravi Shastri believes Washington Sundar has all the attributes to become India's next "genuine" Test all-rounder, as he is lethal with the ball in home conditions and is also a naturally gifted batter.

The 25-year-old off-spinner, who made a memorable Test debut at the Gabba in 2021, has since had limited red-ball opportunities. In 11 Tests, Washington has amassed 545 runs and taken 30 wickets.

"I always loved Washington. When I saw him on day one, I said he's the man. And he can be a genuine all-rounder for many, many years for India," Shastri said on 'The ICC Review.'

Shastri feels Washington's red-ball appearances should have been more, especially given his proven ability on turning tracks at home.

"He again is just 25 years of age. I think he should have played a lot more Test cricket. Can be lethal in India on tracks where the ball is turning, as New Zealand found out when they played against India. He out-bowled some of the senior spinners. He bowled that well and he can bat."

Washington was the joint highest wicket-taker in the 2024 home Test series against New Zealand, finishing with 16 wickets in four innings.

Shastri, who oversaw Washington's Test debut, also heaped praise on his batting ability, suggesting the Tamil Nadu player was good enough to be promoted up the order.

"He's a naturally talented batsman. He's no number 8. He can go at 6 very soon in the batting lineup."

In the ongoing England series, Washington has made key contributions with both bat and ball. At Lord's, his 4/22 in the second innings, including the prized scalps of Joe Root, Ben Stokes and Jamie Smith, had swung the match in India's favour.

Shastri added that Washington's technical attributes make him an asset even in overseas conditions.

"And once he gains confidence, I think he'll get better and better because even overseas he's got the drift, he's got the pace, he's got the strength in his fingers and the fitness. You know, do both long spells and do the controlling job when needed."