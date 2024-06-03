Sharvin bowls Kancheepuram to victory

CHENNAI: Left-arm spinner A Sharvin took seven for 23 to bowl Kancheepuram to an innings and 73 run-win over Mayiladuthurai to enter the semi-finals of the TNCA Inter Districts U-19 tournament.

Mayiladuthurai was bundled out for 98 and 64 in reply to Kancheepuram’s 235. Elsewhere, Tiruchirapalli off-spinner B Swadesh finished with a match haul of 13 for 91 against Ranipet. Yet, his stellar effort couldn’t prevent his team from bowing out as Tiruchirapalli finished at 100 for 2 while chasing 196.

Aryan Sanjay Thakre, Chengalpattu, 5 for 15

B Swadesh, Tiruchirapalli, 13 for 91 (match haul)

Brief scores: Tirunelveli 164 in 46.2 overs (RK Jayant 46, S Sakthivel 36, Thasish Kannan 4/53, A Jones 3/32) & 90/6 in 18 overs (A Jones 4/36) drew with Coimbatore 403/6 in 90 overs (LR Nawin 157, A Bhavansree 106, RK Jayant 4/101); Mayiladuthurai 98 in 44.1 overs (M Avikshit Prasath 38, AP Jaanav 6/29) & 64 in 29.5 overs (A Sharvin (las) 7/23) lost to Kancheepuram 235 in 74.2 overs (Sashwath Vijay 134, B Akash Kumar 40, K Rishikeshwaran 3/71, R Vignesh 3/68); Ranipet 248 in 71 overs (K Saravanan 54, L Gokul 38, E Raghav 83*, B Swadesh 5/71) & 84 in 39.2 overs (B Swadesh 8/20) drew with Tiruchirapalli 137 in 53.2 overs (B Swadesh 39, SJ Sujith Chavan 41, M Naveen 8/40) & 100/2 in 13 overs (B Swadesh 31); Chengalpattu 281 in 88.4 overs (K Farhaan 105, K Kevin Romario 59, M Mohamed Mavasim 3/45) & 168/8 in 40 overs (M Bharath 40, Aneek Kumar Samal 40, BA Beni Ashik 4/43) drew with Kanyakumari 90 in 44 overs (RA Akshai 38, Aryan Sanjay Thakre 5/15) & 63/6 in 15 overs (D Deepesh 3/14)