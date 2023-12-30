Sharvaanica from Ariyalur wins titles at Asian Youth Chess Championship

CHENNAI: Sharvaanica A S, at a tender age of just eight, has emerged Champion in three formats of Asian Youth Chess Championships 2023 held in Al Ain, UAE.

She secured silver medal in U-8 classical section, gold medals in U-8 rapid section and U-8 Blitz section. Lauding Sharvaanica on the achievement, Grandmaster V Vishnu Prasanna, head coach, Hatsun Chess Academy said, “Sharvaanica is extremely ambitious. She has been consistently performing very well in every tournament, thanks to her never-give-up attitude and efforts. We are happy to see our players winning medals at international chess tournaments year after year. We will continue to show our patronage to the sport and train more players and help them reach greater heights.”

The 25th Asian youth chess tournament saw the participation of 42 players from various age groups. Organised by FIDE and UAE chess foundation, players from 21 countries competed against each other for the prestigious tittles. The tournament which started on December 13th, 2023 came to an end on December 22nd.