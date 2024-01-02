Sharvaanica from Ariyalur reigns as the 100% girl of Indian Chess

CHENNAI: It was not until the Covid-19 pandemic lockdown that Sharvaanica’s parents found out their daughter had a brain that clicked real quick. “She’s an 8-year-old who can recite the 19 multiplication table backward,” said Anburoja, Sharvaanica’s mother, during a call with DT Next.

Hailing from the small town of Ariyalur, Sharvaanica learned to play chess during the lockdown from her elder sister. In just over two years, the growth she has experienced has been nothing short of extraordinary. After participating in multiple online chess tournaments due to the lockdown, her first taste of real success came at the State Level Chess tournament (U-8) conducted by Velammal Institutions, where Sharvaanica secured the second position.

“At 6 years of age, she finished second in the State Level championship. It was unbelievable for us because she was trained online by the Madurai Golden Knights academy, and with what she learned online, she played so well,” Anburoja said, reflecting on Sharvaanica’s initial success.

Within months of performing well at State level, Sharvaanica competed in the National championships (U-8) category held in Andhra Pradesh at the age of 6. It was her first time travelling from one state to another, and the new climate and travel took a toll on her health, causing her to finish second. Despite having a heavy fever, she traveled to Odisha the following day for the National school-level championships (U-8), where she clinched her first National title.

The little girl who once played chess in the comfort of her home now turned heads when she participated in the Hatsun Chess Academy invitational tournament and was selected to train at the Academy.

“There were a total of 9 people selected, and Sharvaanica was one among them, the only girl in the group, and also the youngest,” Anburoja added. Thereafter, Sharvaanica started training at the Hatsun Chess Academy, travelling from her hometown to Thiruthangal every alternate weekend and spending the entire day learning the game. She also managed studies at the same time, studying at Udayarpalayam Government School and recently shifting to Velammal School.

“As I mentioned, she’s quick at learning things. She finishes her tasks for an entire term early so that she can make time for her tournaments,” Anburoja said discussing how Sharvaanica manages both studies and chess.

In 2022, Ahmedabad hosted the Nationals where Sharvaanica made history by not conceding any losses in all 11 of her bouts, a feat never achieved before in the (U-7) category in India. “People there paraded her on their shoulders and took pictures with her. With the win, she qualified to represent the Nation at the Asian and Commonwealth levels,” Anburoja said.

If 11 out of 11 wasn’t impressive enough, Sharvaanica travelled to Sri Lanka where she made history again by not conceding any losses in all 23 of her bouts across Rapid, Classical, and Blitz categories at the Asian School Championship 2022, securing multiple titles.

In December 2023, Sharvaanica won titles at the Asian Chess Championship and is currently preparing for her upcoming tournaments. “I’m really happy, and my favourite player is Viswanathan Anand; I watch his videos a lot,” exclaimed Sharvaanica in the background.

After her success at both the State and National levels, Sharvaanica will represent the Nation in the (U-8) category at the Commonwealth Chess Championships in February 2024 in Malaysia.

There seems to be no stopping young Sharvaanica as she traverses States and Countries winning titles across different formats and categories, it is all the more suited with the recent recognition Chessbase India gave her naming her the “100% girl of Indian Chess.”

First coach to FIDE torch-bearers

During the lockdown, Ratshikaa ( sharvaanica’s elder sister) yearned for someone to give her company during her chess games.

That’s how young Sharvaanica was introduced to the world of chess, and nobody could have imagined the journey she’d have thereafter.

Ratshikaa, currently pursuing her Higher Secondary education, learned chess through extracurricular classes at school and little did anyone know, Ratshikaa would one day become the first chess coach for a up-and-coming chess prodigy.

During the FIDE Chess Olympiad 2022, both sisters were selected as the torch-bearers for their district