Sharma stays in top-10 despite late bogeys

The 30-year-old Sharma, a two-time winner on the DP World Tour, had three birdies on either side of the Crans-sur-Sierre Golf Club and four bogeys, three of which came on the back nine. He carded 2-under 68.

Along with his first round 6-under 64, he is now 8-under and Tied-eighth with two more rounds to go.

India's other player in the event, Yuvraj Sandhu, had a superb 5-under 65, which was a 12-shot improvement on his first round 77. But he still missed the cut.

For Sharma, every week will be crucial as he tries to get up from 179th to inside Top-100 to earn a card for 2027.