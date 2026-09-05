Sharma stays in top-10 despite late bogeys

CRANS MONTANA: Indian golfer Shubhankar Sharma dropped three bogeys in the last six holes but managed to stay on in the top-10 at the halfway stage of the Omega European Masters.
The 30-year-old Sharma, a two-time winner on the DP World Tour, had three birdies on either side of the Crans-sur-Sierre Golf Club and four bogeys, three of which came on the back nine. He carded 2-under 68.
Along with his first round 6-under 64, he is now 8-under and Tied-eighth with two more rounds to go.
India's other player in the event, Yuvraj Sandhu, had a superb 5-under 65, which was a 12-shot improvement on his first round 77. But he still missed the cut.
For Sharma, every week will be crucial as he tries to get up from 179th to inside Top-100 to earn a card for 2027.
South Africa’s Thriston Lawrence produced a stellar second round of 63 to move two strokes clear of the field. The defending champion, who began the day one shot off the pace, delivered a flawless display, carding seven birdies to reach 13 under par after 36 holes.
Lawrence now heads into the weekend in a solid position to pick a third title, having prevailed by two strokes last year to add to his 2022 success and become a two-time champion in Crans-Montana.
Nacho Elvira matched his best round in more than three years, carding a 62 to sit two shots back and in a tie for second alongside Germany’s Jeremy Paul.
Keita Nakajima went bogey-free to sign for a 63 and take outright fourth, while Rafa Cabrera Bello sits in a share of fifth with China’s Ashun Wu and England’s Paul Casey.