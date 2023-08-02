Shardul gets very limited credit for the way he bowls: Aakash Chopra

NEW DELHI: India’s batting unit impressed collectively, helping the visitors to a huge 200-run win over the West Indies in the 3rd and series-deciding ODI at Trinidad on Tuesday.

The openers Ishan Kishan (77 runs, 64b, 8x4, 3x6) and Shubman Gill (85 runs, 92b, 11x4) put on 143 in only 19.4 overs before stand-in skipper Hardik Pandya (70 not out, 52b, 4x4, 5x6) and Sanju Samson (51 runs, 41b, 2x4, 4x6) helped India set the hosts a challenging 352-run target.

Thereafter, the West Indies struggled to find any momentum, and paceman Shardul Thakur took 4/37 in 6.3 overs as Shai Hope’s side were bowled out for only 151 in 35.3 overs. The other pace bowler Mukesh Kumar returned with figures of 3/30 while spinner Kuldeep Yadav took 2/25.

JioCinema expert Aakash Chopra was impressed with Thakur’s performance, saying: “In the previous match itself, Shardul took three wickets. He gets very limited credit for the way he bowls. I am trying to figure out how he takes so many wickets and why he is expensive, both things going hand-in-hand.”

Among Indian bowlers, Thakur has the most number of wickets in ODIs since the 2019 World Cup. In the 32 games that he has played, he has taken 48 wickets, two more than Kuldeep Yadav, in the same number of matches. “If you are taking three wickets, the economy shouldn’t be much to worry about because 300 is going to be there as a target. He doesn’t give more than 6 runs per over, must be 6.1-6.2. The number of balls he bowls, the chances of him getting a wicket are very bright,” explained Chopra.

The former India opener then added: “We say it’s wicket-taking luck, but if you closely observe Shardul, the reason why he has the wicket-taking luck is because he bowls in those areas and he has a lot of belief. If you ever ask him how good are you? He would answer: 'equal to Dennis Lillee!'. That’s the confidence he has, and I love him for that.”