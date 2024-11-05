Shanmugavel’s strike helps TN salvage draw against MP

CHENNAI: Hockey Unit of Tamil Nadu (TN) staged a strong comeback from a two-goal deficit to secure a hard-fought 2-2 draw against Hockey Madhya Pradesh (MP) in its Pool C clash at the Senior Nationals Hockey Championship in Chennai on Tuesday.

Love Kumar Kanojiya and Akshay Dubey scored for MP, while Selvaraj Kanagaraj and Shanmugavel found the net for TN.

Yusuf Affan and Mohammad Zaid, who had scored six and five goals against Andaman and Nicobar on Monday, were kept quiet by the TN defence, marshalled by BP Somanna.

The first half was a tight affair with both teams struggling to create clear-cut chances. Arjun Sharma had an early opportunity for MP but his shot went wide.

TN also had a chance to score early on when Dhilipan and Selvaraj combined, but the latter’s shot hit the post.

MP earned the first penalty corner of the match, but Sushil Dhanwar’s shot was blocked by the TN defence.

In the second half, MP earned another penalty corner, but Akshay’s shot failed to test TN’s defence.

TN won back-to-back penalty corners, but Karthi and Somanna were unable to capitalise on the opportunities.

Towards the end of the second half, Karthi was presented with an opportunity to break the deadlock. After MP squandered a penalty corner, TN launched a counterattack, but Karthi’s shot was saved by the goalkeeper.

The deadlock was finally broken in the 35th minute when Love converted a penalty corner to give MP a 1-0 lead.

Akshay doubled the lead for MP minutes later, also from a penalty corner.

Just when it seemed like the game was slipping away from TN, Selvaraj converted a penalty corner to pull one back for the home side.

With five minutes remaining, Shanmugavel equalised for TN, capitalising on a loose pass in the middle by Sushil Dhanwar.

Both teams pushed for a late winner, but the score remained 2-2 at the final whistle.