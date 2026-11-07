Shami retires from Test cricket, to continue playing white-ball formats

Shami ended his international red ball journey with 229 wickets from 64 matches, making him the sixth most successful pacer in Tests for the country behind Kapil Dev (434), Zaheer Khan, Ishant Sharma (both 311), Javagal Srinath (236), Jasprit Bumrah (234).

The 36-year-old, who has been out of the Indian team since the 2025 Champions Trophy, announced his decision through an Instagram post.

"I am leaving the white jersey, but never the memories connected to it. When I first wore India's Test jersey, I had only a dream — to do something for my country. After that every wicket, every struggle, every injury and every comeback taught me something," Shami said in his social media account.

"Test cricket is not just a format for me, it is a very special part of my life. Today I am deciding to retire from Test cricket with a heavy heart and unlimited beautiful memories," he added.