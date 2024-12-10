Shami in focus as Bengal takes on Baroda

BENGALURU: Continuing his fine run in his comeback from ankle surgery, India pacer Mohammed Shami will be in the spotlight as Bengal faces strong challenge from a rampaging Baroda in the Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 quarterfinal here on Wednesday.

Shami played a key role in Bengal's thrilling three-run win over Chandigarh to help it enter the last-eight stage.

Batting at No. 10, Shami hit a crucial unbeaten 17-ball 32 to lift Bengal to 159 for 9. With the ball, he bowled a tight spell, taking 1/13 in his initial three overs.

In all, Shami has now played nine domestic games -- one Ranji Trophy (42.3 overs) and eight SMAT T20 games (31.3 over) -- after returning to action. He has bowled a total of 64 overs and taken 16 wickets.

But, Baroda has sounded warning as it sizzled with the bat in the competition by setting a world record for the highest total in men's T20 cricket, posting 349/5 against Sikkim to storm into the quarterfinals.

It also broke the record for most sixes in a T20 innings, hitting 37.

Bhanu Pania led the charge with a blistering 134 off 51 balls, supported by Shivalik Sharma (55 off 17) and Vishnu Solanki (50 off 16).

Baroda's bowlers, led by skipper Krunal Pandya, have been in fine form as well and Bengal will have its task cut out.

The evening match here will see Delhi take on Uttar Pradesh which defeated Andhra Pradesh to make the cut.

Rinku Singh and Vipraj Nigam have been in fine form for UP as the duo added 48 runs in just three overs to seal their four-wicket win.

Delhi has been dominant in the group stage, securing six wins from seven matches to confirm its last-eight berth.

At Alur, Madhya Pradesh will take on Saurashtra, while Mumbai will face Vidarbha.