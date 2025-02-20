Shami becomes fastest Indian bowler to reach 200 ODI wickets

DUBAI: Star pacer Mohammed Shami became the fastest Indian bowler and second quickest overall to reach 200 ODI wickets during the Champions Trophy match against Bangladesh here on Thursday, marking his return to an ICC tournament with an excellent five-for.

Shami grabbed three wickets to reach the milestone in his 104th match and better former India pacer Ajit Agarkar's record of getting to the mark in 133 matches.

He then added two more wickets to his tally to end the day with figures of 5/53, strengthening his position as one of the most successful bowler in ICC tournaments.

With 60 wickets, Shami is now India's leading wicket-taker in the two 50-overs ICC events — the ODI World Cup and Champions Trophy — followed by Zaheer Khan (59), Javagal Srinath (47) and Ravindra Jadeja (43).

Jaker Ali, who made 68 and was involved in a 154-run sixth wicket partnership with Towhid Hridoy (100), was Shami's wicket No 200 in the 50-overs format.

Overall, the 34-year-old fast bowler is the second fastest to the mark behind Australian left-arm pacer Mitchell Starc, who needed 102 games.

One of India's finest seamers, Shami averages less than 25 in the ODI format and has so far taken six fifers and 10 four-wicket hauls.

Shami is the eighth Indian to complete 200 wickets in ODI cricket.

Out of international cricket for 14 months owing to an ankle injury that needed surgery, Shami has made a remarkable comeback, though the journey was far from easy as he feared his career was over.

However, his unwavering desire to play for the country again kept him going.

Shami suffered the ankle injury during the 2023 ODI World Cup final against Australia, bringing to a halt an incredible run of form that saw him top the wicket-taker's chart in the tournament.

His recovery was further complicated by swelling in his left knee, as he was sidelined from international for more than a year.

With Jasprit Bumrah injured, Shami is leading the Indian pace attack in the Champions Trophy.