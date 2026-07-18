Shamalan’s five-fer puts Salem in strong position

CHENNAI: Salem’s left-arm orthodox K Shamalan starred in the first semi-final of the PR Thevar Trophy, with 5/40 which helped his side bowl Thiruvallur out for 105 here on Friday. In the other semi-final too, it was a left-arm orthodox who stole the show, as Vishnu Dev picked up 5/62 to bowl Chengalpattu out for 207.