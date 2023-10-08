Shakib happy with all-rounders’ effort

DHARAMSALA: Bangladesh captain Shakib Al Hasan is happy with the overall performance of his side in the six-wicket win over Afghanistan in the World Cup opener and is delighted with the contributions of the all-rounders in the cause.

Opting to bowl, Bangladesh bowlers put up an impressive performance, bowling out Afghanistan for 156. Despite the comfortable win, by his own admission Shakib wasn’t happy with the start but appreciated the contribution of all-rounders in the victory.

“We didn’t get the start we wanted, everyone believed once we get a wicket, we could get more (quickly). It wasn’t easy but I am very happy the way we bowled,” he said after the easy win.

“We have been training really hard in the last few days and we didn’t want to make any excuse that the ground isn’t ideal and we talked about that in the dressing room.”

Shakib lauded the efforts of Mehidy Hasan Miraz, who scalped 3/25 with the ball and then made a valuable 57 off 73 balls, and Najmul Hossain Shanto for his unbeaten 59 off 83 balls in Bangladesh’s win.

“I am happy to contribute with my bowling, as I said all our five bowlers chipped in, they contributed, spinners played a bigger role but it’s a long tournament.”