Shakib Al Hasan returns to Bangladesh squad for last two T20Is against Zimbabwe

CHATTOGRAM: In a major boost for Bangladesh, ace spin-bowling all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan is set to make his T20I comeback after 10 months, weeks before the start of ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024. Shakib, who last played a T20I in July 2023 in a home series against Afghanistan, has been picked for the Bangladesh's team for the last two T20Is against Zimbabwe. Bangladesh lead the five-match series 3-0 against Zimbabwe.

Shakib's return to the T20I squad is a big boost for the side as it prepares for the Men's T20 World Cup in the West Indies and the United States. Shakib competed in the tournament's inaugural edition in 2007 and is one of the few players to have appeared in all editions to date. If selected for the team, he will be the most experienced player across teams.

The 37-year-old has played 117 T20Is, scoring 2382 runs and taking 140 wickets. Bangladesh are yet to reveal their T20 World Cup squad for 2024, but Shakib's timely return is a sign that he might be included. Experienced batter Soumya Sarkar and pacer Mustafizur Rahman, who missed the first three games of the ongoing assignment, have also been chosen to the side for the remaining matches. Parvez Hossain Emon and Afif Hossain are absent while quick bowler Shoriful Islam is resting.

Bangladesh squad for 4th and 5th T20I: Najmul Hossain Shanto (c), Litton Kumer Das, Tanzid Hasan Tamim, Shakib Al Hasan, Tawhid Hridoy, Mahmud Ullah, Jaker Ali Anik, Shak Mahedi Hasan, Rishad Hossain, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Soumya Sarkar, Tanvir Islam, Shaif Uddin The final two games of the series will take place in Mirpur on May 10 and 12.