Shakespear of javelin

CHENNAI: The hearts of millions of Indians had exhilarated with profound pride on the night of August 7, 2021. Neeraj Chopra had at last given India its first gold in athletics, at the Tokyo Olympics.

He now has his eyes set patiently on the long awaited 2024 Paris Olympics, which is just three months away. But before that, the javelin star is also looking forward to his performance at the Doha Diamond League, which will commence from May 10.

Taking time out exclusively for DT Next after his recovery session from the intense training at Turkey, the last leg of his off-season preparation for the Olympics, Neeraj discusses the importance of staying fit ahead of Olympics and his take on the recent doping cases. Excerpts:

You have many firsts to your name. You are the first track and field athlete to win an Olympic gold for India, the second athlete to win gold in an individual competition since Abhinav Bindra. How confident are you about successfully defending gold at Paris this year?

Well, all I can say for certain is that I have been consistent with my training. I tell myself that when the day of the performance comes, I give nothing but only my best shot. Every day I train myself with an aim of winning gold for my country again. In sports, daily training is not always the same, as the body and mind does not always align with each other.

But before that, my focus is towards the three to four competitions which we will choose before the Paris Olympics. Doing my best in those will also increase my self-confidence.

Your personal best has been 89.94 metres and you have spoken about breaching the 90-metre mark. How confident are you about beating your personal best at the Doha Diamond League?

This has been going on for a long time. I mean, this gap of distance between 88 and 90 metres. Many a time it has happened that 89 metre plus throws have also been hit. I am aiming for the 90-metre mark, but I feel even if I achieve that, I will aim for more. The Doha Diamond League is going to be my first match this season, where I am sceptical of aiming my target.

But it also depends upon various factors that day. Because last time when I played in Doha, there was a very strong headwind, and it pushes back and makes it very difficult on the athlete.

Kishore Jena, who had clinched silver at the Asian Games, will also be making his debut at the Doha Diamond League. How important do you think it is for him in regards to exposure and preparations?

Kishore has already done well in the World Championships and the Asian Games last year. I think the Doha event is going to be extremely important for him. When I had taken part in the Diamond League of 2017, I wasn't aware of who my competitors were going to be.

The best throwers and athletes of the world take part in the Diamond League. This will give him a great exposure, especially when we go for the World Championships and the Olympics, where he will definitely be more confident to stand strong, competing with others whom he has previously seen perform.

You will also be playing the prestigious Paavo Nurmi Games in Finland on June 18, where you will be competing against 19-year-old Max Dehning, the latest entrant into the 90-metre club. What are your thoughts on it?

If I am not wrong, names of three players have been announced so far. Probably, there will be more good throwers who will be part of the championship. Because Diamond Leagues, World Athletics Continental Tours and gold-level championships see an immense number of highly equipped athletes. Tougher the competition, the more fun it is. You get all the more reasons to push yourself to your extreme best, right?

I haven't played any competition against Max yet. It will also be exciting to see how he can maintain his performance this year.

As the Olympics is just a few months away and there are tournaments lined up, fitness would be a key factor. How are you working towards it?

Absolutely. Warming up well, training in the right amounts are both equally important to stay away from any kind of injuries. I train twice daily. Then I get Sunday, which is a full day of rest, but sometimes we train once in between. There is a lot of risk of injury involved, which I pay most heed to.

For the third straight year, the Athletics Federation of India will celebrate August 7 as Javelin Day to commemorate your success, but you’d be in Paris at the time. What message would you like to give the youngsters, especially since there have been cases of doping in the recent times and other athletes are also getting affected because of it. What is your take on it?

There used to be a perception before, that international players, especially the Europeans, were more capable of winning championships. We, by now, have definitely transformed that impression. If I can win, anybody from my country can!

Regarding doping, there are numerous Indian athletes who are competing on the world stage, Sreeshankar Murali, Praveen Chithravel, Annu Rani, Avinash Sable to name a few. All of their names being enlisted in the World Anti-Doping Agency's (WADA) Prohibited List [which assures that they aren’t using any prohibited substance]. They have all made the country proud in various international championships, without indulging in doping.

You train yourself the right way, eat healthy, get ample amount of rest – that is all that a true sportsman needs. And have patience!

Recently, the World Athletics announced a cash prize of USD 50,000 (approx Rs 41.6 lakh) for each gold medal winner at the Paris Olympics. How much do you think this move is beneficial for athletes like you and others?

I must say, it is a great start by the World Athletics, which is going to be beneficial for athletes. Apart from sponsors and other rewards which our country gives us, this step shall truly uplift the winning spirit.

In between the Doha Diamond League and the Paris Olympics, will you be taking part in any other competitions?

So far, it’s the Paavo Nurmi Games in Turuku which is officially confirmed. But I am discussing it with my coach and team, who are in talks with the management of certain competitions.

You are celebrated not just in India but across the world. Recently, you were also felicitated by Swiss Tourism. What do you feel about this global recognition?

First of all, athletics is a global sport. Previously sprinters were predominantly recognised in India. Now, even the field athletes are celebrated. Javelin was also a sport that people knew very little about. Now even parents in our country understand the importance and growth that there is in the field of sports.

The world celebrates your story. But whom did you idolise growing up?

I vividly remember spending hours watching videos of Jan Zelezny, a three-time Czech Olympic champion. He is known as the master of the technique of javelin for a reason. His consistency is what I respect the most. Throwers usually look physically strong and powerful. But he wasn’t like those, yet had such an indomitable hold of the sport.

You have so many more milestones to achieve. But what after all this? Where do you see yourself heading towards?

When I am closer towards my retirement, it will give me an immense sense of satisfaction if I can channelise my knowledge and skills towards contributing to the growth of javelin and athletics for the aspiring players in India. There still lacks good infrastructure and coaches for javelin, especially for the kids who reside in remote villages.

But right now, I am committed to representing my country in the best possible way, which has made me who I am.