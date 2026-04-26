Shaken Delhi Capitals face balanced RCB unit

The six-wicket loss to Punjab Kings, a game in which their bowlers were dismantled in a record chase, has left DC shaken.

Placed sixth on the table, they now find themselves in a tightening playoff race where another defeat could seriously dent their chances.

Delhi's campaign so far has been defined by splendid batting but inconsistent execution with the ball.

Their top order, led by KL Rahul, has repeatedly provided blistering starts, while the likes of Nitish Rana and David Miller have ensured momentum is maintained through the middle overs.