Shaili Singh looks to move on from Asian Games heartbreak, tries triple jum

The 22-year-old finished fourth in the women's long jump at the Aichi-Nagoya Games with a best effort of 6.42m. However, the Indian camp disputed the measurement of her fourth attempt, officially recorded at 6.41m, alleging that officials had under-measured the jump.

After her protest during the competition was rejected, the Athletics Federation of India approached the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) over the matter.

"What happened was new for me, so I didn't understand it at that time. Even after that, it took me a lot of days to come out of it. It's been so many years of hard work. If I keep thinking about it, it's of no use. So, I have to come out of it.

"We had put up an objection there as well, and the case is still ongoing. So, whatever happens, I accept it," Shaili told PTI.