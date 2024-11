Shahrukh to lead TN in Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy

CHENNAI: The state senior selection committee of the Tamil Nadu Cricket Association has named M Shahrukh Khan as captain of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy (SMAT) T20 tournament to be played in Indore.

The squad: M Shahrukh Khan (captain), B Sai Sudharsan (vice captain), Vijay Shankar, Pradosh Ranjan Paul, Boopathi Vaishna Kumar, S Mohamed Ali, C Andre Siddarth, N Jagadeesan (wk), B Indrajith, S Rithik Easwaran (wk), R Sai Kishore, M Siddharth, CV Varun, Sandeep Warrier, Gurjapneet Singh, R Sonu Yadav, M Mohammed