Shahrukh named captain of TNCA XI for Buchi Babu

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu State senior selection committee of the TNCA has released the list of players that would represent the TNCA President’s XI and the TNCA XI. The teams will participate at the upcoming All India Buchi Babu Invitation cricket tournament which is scheduled to start from August 15th.

The TNCA President’s XI will be captained by Vijay Shankar and the other members of the team are B Sachin, R Vimal Khumar, G Ajitesh, S Ajith Ram, S Lakshay Jain, Sandeep Warrier, H Trilog Nag, M Mohammed, D Rahul, V P Diran, S Rithik Easwaran, Atheeq Ur Rahman, S Mohamed Ali, S Ganesh (WK), R Sai Kishore (Vice Captain).

The TNCA XI will be led by Shahrukh Khan and the other members representing the team are D Santhosh Kumar, Jitendra Kumar, Nidish S Rajagopal, K T A Madhava Prasad, M Siddharth, R Ram Aravind, Ajay K Krishnan, Shubhang Mishra, S Guru Raghavendran, Sachin Rathi, Jhathavedh Subramanyam, P Saravana Kumar, Gurjapneet Singh, L Vignesh, G S Samuvel Raj