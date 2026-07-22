Shahidi steps down as Afghanistan ODI skipper but available for Ireland series

Shahidi, 31, took over the ODI captaincy at the start of 2022 and led Afghanistan during the 2023 ODI World Cup and the 2025 ICC Champions Trophy. He is also the captain of Afghanistan's Test side.

The left-handed batter's standout innings as captain came against India at the 2023 World Cup, where he struck 80 off 88 balls to help Afghanistan post 272. However, Rohit Sharma's side comfortably chased down the target.

"Today I announce with full respect and consent that I am resigning as captain of my team at my personal decision," Shahidi posted on social media.

Shahidi oversaw a memorable ODI campaign, guiding Afghanistan to wins over England, Pakistan, Sri Lanka and the Netherlands at the 2023 World Cup in India.

Those results left them just short of a maiden semifinal berth, before he also captained the side at the Champions Trophy.