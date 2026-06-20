Shahidi makes brave ton but Prasidh's five-wicket burst helps India limit Afghanistan to 218

Opting to bat first, Afghanistan were in all sorts of trouble at 36 for four after Prasidh discovered the perfect length at the Chepauk pitch with a four-wicket burst during his opening spell.

But Shahidi, who took 131 balls for his maiden ODI hundred, marshalled the remaining resources well to save Afghanistan some blushes.

The left-hander first milked 105 runs off 117 balls for the fifth wicket with Azmatullah Omarzai (50, 56b) and then a 57 runs off 53 balls for the sixth wicket with Mohammad Nabi.

Before the Afghans mounted a rescue act, Prasidh hogged the limelight with a very fine spell marked by hitting the fuller length that tempted the batters to drive.

Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Ibrahim Zadran and Rahmat Shah, all attempted to drive outside the off-stump off Prasidh, giving regulation catches to Rohit Sharma at first slip.

Darwish Rasooli tried to pull the pacer, but Shreyas Iyer ran from mid-off to take a fine catch that gave Prasidh his fourth wicket inside the first 10 overs.