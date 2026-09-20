Shafali's unbeaten ton fires India to 195/4 in Asian Games semifinal against Bangladesh

The India opener went hammer and tongs to clobber nine sixes and three fours to make 100 not out from only 49 balls, bringing up her maiden hundred in the shortest format in her 118th match for the country.

It is only the fourth T20 International century for any Indian batter.

The aggressive right-handed opener was was well supported by senior pros Smriti Mandhana (37) and India captain Harmanpreet Kaur (40) from the other end.

Using the long handle to good effect, both the Indian openers were off to a flier and put on 72 runs for the first wicket. Shafali and Mandhana matched each other stroke by stroke while taking the attack to the Bangladeshi bowlers, who had no response to their aggressive approach.

However, the pair was separated right when the powerplay, which they had dominated really well, was about to end. Nahida Akter had induced a false stroke from Mandhana who looked to slog sleep a delivery, and had her caught behind by Sobhana Mostary.

India did not find much from their No. 3 Gunalan Kamalini, who fell soon after for a laborious 10-ball 3 on a wicket where run-making had been rather easier for the batters.