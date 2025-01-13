Shafali Verma stars in Team ‘A’ win

CHENNAI: Skipper Shafali Verma’s 115 (70b, 14x4, 6x6) helped Team ‘A’ beat Team ‘D’ by six wickets in BCCI Senior Women’s One-Day Challenger Trophy here on Monday.

Set to chase 212, Team ‘A’ got there in 36.1 overs with Shafali’s knock playing an instrumental role. Shafali played a key role with the ball as well taking three for 23 employing her off-spin.

Meanwhile, in another match Team ‘E’ earned a 58-run win over Team ‘B’. The final will be played between Teams A and C on Wednesday at MA Chidambaram Stadium.

Brief scores: Team ‘D’ 211/9 in 50 overs (Laxmi Yadav 38, S Anusha 41, M Dakshini 42, Arundathi Reddy 3/27, Shafali Verma 3/23) lost to Team ‘A’ 213/4 in 36.1 overs (Shafali Verma 115, Pragya Rawat 33, Tanusree Sarkar 33 not out, Sushshree Dibyadarshini 4/35); Team ‘E’ 206 in 44.2 overs (S Shubha 71, Nandini Kashyap 37, Isha Pathare 3/33, Radha Yadav 3/31) bt Team ‘B’ 148 in 37.2 overs (Jincy George 45, M Mamatha 48, Vasavi Akhila Pavani 3/12, Jintimani Kalita 3/16)