SG Prasanth picks up six in TNCA IV Division

CHENNAI: The TNCA IV division (A and B grade) matches happened earlier this month with SG Prasanth picking up six wickets for Prithvi Cricket Club as they beat Social Cricket Club by 61 runs. Elsewhere MR Tejasram scored a century for Sounder Cricket Club that helped them pose a total of 256 runs against Kamyuth Club who were bowled for 160 runs.

IV DIVISION ‘A’

BRIEF SCORES: Prithvi Cricket Club 152 in 39.5 overs (M D Bhaskar 51, R Krishna 4/53, V Krishnan 3/38) bt. Social Cricket Club 91 in 22 overs (S G Prasanth 6/23)

Sounder Cricket Club 256/7 in 50 overs (M R Tejasram 100, S Prasanna Venkatesh 45, V Prabu 3/63) bt. Kamyuth Club 160 in 49.5 overs (M Vijayakumar 50, L Sonu Singh 5/44)

Purasawalkam Cricket Club 207/9 in 50 overs (V Saravana Guru 81, M Mohamed Mavasim 4/53) lost to T Srinivasaraghavan Memorial Sports Club 208/7 in 38.4 overs (PR Ryan Paul 47, B Sivaramakrishnan 3/64)

Venkat Cricket Club 243/7 in 40 overs (A Santhosh Kumar 54*, S Devesh 49, V Naveen Kumar 41, R Ajit Kumar 3/38) bt. City Central League 98 in 28.3 overs (K Senthamarai 4/17)

NOTE: match reduced to 40 overs due to overnight rain.

IV Division ‘B’

Venkateswara Cricket Club 173 in 45.5 overs (S Abdul Khadeer 49, Ishan Chanana 6/45) lost to Twentieth Century Club 177/4 in 44.3 (B K Samrith 48*, B Siddharth Kumar 45*)

Comrades Cricket Club 121 in 42.3 overs (A Mohamed Asif 4/28, N Ashwin Kumar 4/32) lost to Young Men’s Association 125/4 in 36 overs (C Surendar 54*)