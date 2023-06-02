Sevilla pips Roma on penalties, wins Europa League crown

BUDAPEST: Europa League powerhouse Sevilla worked its magic yet again to beat AS Roma 4-1 on penalties on Wednesday and lift the trophy for a record-extending seventh time.

With the victory, the Spanish side handed Roma manager Jose Mourinho his first defeat in six European finals. After an unspectacular match finished 1-1 at the end of extra time, Sevilla punished the Italian team in the shootout, with Gonzalo Montiel firing home the winning spot-kick, just as he did for Argentina in the 2022 World Cup final.

The defender had missed his first effort, but was handed a reprieve as Roma goalkeeper Rui Patricio was adjudged to have come off the line too early. Montiel made no mistake with his second strike, sparking jubilant celebrations.

Sevilla goalkeeper Yassine Bounou was its hero in the shootout, saving penalties from Gianluca Mancini and Roger Ibanez, while the Spanish outfit was flawless in its own execution, scoring in its first four attempts.

Sevilla, the undisputed king of the Europa League, has now won all seven of the finals it has played in the competition.

It was a tense and ill-tempered affair from the start, with Roma defending deep with a five-man backline against Sevilla, which had almost 65 per cent possession but was kept mostly outside the Italian side’s crowded box.

The match was tetchy, with referee Anthony Taylor dishing out 14 yellow cards, the most handed out in a Europa League game. Paulo Dybala gave Roma the lead from a counter-attack in the 35th minute, but Sevilla then took control of the match and found the equaliser in the 55th, thanks to an own goal by Mancini.

Sevilla dominated the match after that while Roma had the better chances from counter-attacks and set-pieces, including a Chris Smalling header that hit the crossbar in the 10th minute of added time in extra time.

Commenting on the match, Sevilla’s Lucas Ocampos told Spanish TV channel Movistar Plus: “It was a Sevilla-style match. We have to suffer to win. This is not easy. What we have with this competition is something that cannot be explained.”

Mourinho had never lost a European final before Wednesday, having led Roma to the inaugural Europa Conference League title last year. Losing was clearly a painful experience for the Portuguese, who handed his runner-up medal to a fan in the stands after the presentation. “That is what I did, I do not want silver medals. I do not keep silver medals, so I gave it away,” Mourinho told Movistar.

RESULT: Final: Sevilla 1 (G Mancini 55 (OG)) drew with AS Roma 1 (P Dybala 35) (Sevilla won 4-3 on penalties after the match finished 1-1 at the end of extra time)