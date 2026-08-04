Seventh heaven: Mithran’s spell destroys Perambalur

Brief Scores

Group A: Salem 298/8 in 50 overs (K Prajit 90, R Gowtham 67) bt Perambalur 39 in 19.3 overs (S Mithran 7/19), Kanyakumari 232/9 in 50 overs (Arshith 72, Harish Nagul 35) bt Ramanathapuram 48 in 15.1 overs (VR Linga Sabarish 6/24)

Group C: Sivagangai 187 in 39 overs (Mohammed Thahseen 3/33) bt Nagapattinam 169/6 in 50 overs (Kabiles 59 no), Tirupattur 166/10 in 46.5 overs (M Prabu 57) bt Ariyalur 75 in 32 overs (Harishankar 3/13)

Group E: Tirupur 132/7 in 28 overs (DP Akshay 44, SK Yuvajith 30) bt Ranipet 62/7 in 28 overs (Vishanth 3/15), match reduced to 28 overs per side; Tiruvannamalai 100 in 42.5 overs (A Agileshwar 3/23) lost to Dharmapuri 103/3 in 19.5 overs (R Vinayak 35). match reduced to 43 overs per side.

Group G: Chengalpattu 348/9 in 50 overs (Sourabh 123, S Navish 58, M Venkat 5/47) bt Tenkasi 129/8 in 50 overs (H Sai Sabarreesh 4/30), Mayiladuthurai 53 in 37.1 overs (GG Mytheesh 4/14) lost to Erode 54/1 in 5.4 overs

Group H: Kancheepuram 171/8 in 40 overs (J Vishvesh Vellai Rathinam 61) bt Tirunelveli 84 in 38.2 overs (V Thanish 4/22), Match reduced to 40 overs per side; Karur 130 in 34.2 overs (RP Nitis Aadtiya 61, Navin Kumar 3/24) lost to Thoothukudi 132/5 in 31.1 overs (Steffin Christ 36 no)