Seven wonders of new football world

Gilberto Mora (Mexico)

Age: 17

Position: Attacking midfielder

Standout skills: Game intelligence, close control, creativity

When Gilberto Mora made his debut at the age of 16, he was already seen as someone destined for greater things. On Friday, he became the country’s youngest-ever debutant at the World Cup, aged just 17 years and 240 days, coming on as a substitute. The attacking midfielder is unlike any Mexican player in the recent past, possessing the rare ability to drive the attack between the lines, with an excellent close control, showing composure on the ball well beyond his age.

Mora made his club debut at the age of 15, for the Mexican club, Tijuana and was the youngest goal-scorer in Liga MX. A year later, he became the youngest to secure an international trophy, with El Tri winning the Gold Cup. One thing was for certain by then, he belonged to the international level, and to be in Mexico’s World Cup squad was just the first step.

What makes him even more special is the fact that the 17-year-old can score with both his feet, including scoring long-range goals. Mora resembles Pedri with his first touch and the way he spins around with the ball on his feet. With Mora, it is not a matter of if but a matter of when, as the 17-year-old will sooner or later, make headlines.